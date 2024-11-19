Fiji Hockey calls for support

Fiji Men’s hockey head coach Shaun Corrie is calling on fans and supporters to come out in numbers when the national side competes at the Oceania Pacific Cup next month.

Fiji will be fielding two teams in the competition, the Fiji Test and the Fiji Warriors sides.

Corrie named the two sides yesterday and says they are in full swing with their preparations for the OPC.

Article continues after advertisement

He says training has been coming along well, with their members from across the country excited about participating in the four-day tournament.

“We’re pleading to all our Fiji fans and those who have Fiji at heart to come down and support our teams. We’re still in our rebuilding phase but it’s better to be moving forward than backward and we’re looking forward to your support, vinaka.”

While both of his sides feature senior capped players, Corrie has added a handful of younger players to his roster.

The OPC will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from 9th to the 12th of next month with a total of 16 teams participating.