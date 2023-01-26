England lose to Germany after shootout

England failed to reach the semi-finals of the Hockey World Cup as they lost 4-3 to Germany in a shootout.

Germany, who were 2-0 down with three minutes remaining, produced a dramatic comeback despite missing a late penalty stroke.

It is the first time in four World Cups that England, who have never won the event, have not reached the last four.

Two-time world champions Germany will play Australia, ranked number one in the world, in Friday’s semi-final.