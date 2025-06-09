Historic primary schools badminton starts

Badminton Fiji created history today with its first-ever primary schools tournament starting in Suva.

The three-day event sees a record 250 players from 21 schools competing for the top prizes.

Badminton Fiji President Abel Caine hopes fans are going to turn up tomorrow following the schools competition today.

The individuals’ competition starts tomorrow, followed by the finals on Wednesday.

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Caine says an event of this size is always a challenge, but you can do anything in Fiji if you have a committed organizing committee team.

He also says they have an amazing set of volunteers who are going to become umpires and line judges.

Badminton Fiji is also grateful to Bay of Plenty Badminton Association for giving hours of technical support over WhatsApp on how to configure the competition software.

Caine further says the tournament is not possible without the Badminton World Federation for giving them a substantial grant and Badminton Oceania Confederation for providing all the technical capacity-building training and then of course, their sponsors.