Pacific nations urged to stand together

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is urging Pacific countries to strengthen regional cooperation as shared challenges continue to affect communities across the region.

Speaking to Fijians in Palau, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka said the Pacific is facing pressures ranging from climate change and rising living costs to food and energy security and limited connectivity.

He says the scale of these challenges requires Pacific countries to work collectively rather than trying to address them on their own.

Ditoka says unity is important in advancing Pacific priorities and creating stronger communities that can better respond to the challenges facing the region.

Article continues after advertisement

“These challenges require us to stand together in advancing Pacific priorities for the betterment of our Pacific people. And together, we can build stronger communities across our region. To acknowledge and thank the government, leaders, and the people of Palau for the opportunities and hospitality extended to Fijians living here.”

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation with other countries, saying Fiji wants to build partnerships that bring greater benefits to Pacific people.

Ditoka is calling on Fijians to support the wider effort to strengthen regional cooperation.

He says Pacific countries must be prepared to come together, work together and ensure that the interests of their people remain at the centre of regional cooperation.

Ditoka also thanked the Government, leaders and people of Palau for the friendship, opportunities and hospitality extended to Fijians living and working there.

He says the strong people-to-people connection between Fiji and Palau remains an important part of the relationship between the two countries.