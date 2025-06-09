Nadi hopes to turn things around at BOG

The Tagimoucia Nadi FC have plenty to play for at the Extra Battle of the Giants in Ba this week.

Experienced coach Babs Khan has selected his 22-member squad for the five-day tournament.

Seasoned campaigners like Joela Biuvanua, William Valentine, Tuiba Batiratu, Mohammed Ayman, Ilimotama Jese, Brendan McMullen, Mohammed Solayman and Jimson Abana are in the squad.

Nadi is drawn alongside Dayal’s Steel Ba, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka and Stratum/ PPCL Rewa.

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There will be no easing into the competition for the Jetsetters, who face Ba under the lights at 7.30pm on Friday.

The Jetsetters are five-time BOG champions, having lifted the trophy in 1978, 1980, 1983, 1986 and 1996, while they have also finished runners-up six times.

It has been 30 years since Nadi last lifted the BOG trophy, and they’re determined to end that long wait when the tournament kicks off at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

The first match on Friday kicks off at 1pm with Suva taking on Navua and Labasa faces Nasinu at 3pm.

At 5pm Rewa meets Lautoka before Nadi and Ba face off at 7pm.

You can catch all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.