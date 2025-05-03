High hopes for Kumar in Darts championship

Reginald Kumar.

Darts player Reginald Kumar is hoping to bag his first-ever singles title in this weekend’s Extra Fiji National Singles Darts Championship.

Kumar has previously won the doubles title with Salen Krishna, who was his partner at the time.

He says that while the championship this weekend is already looking competitive, he will not back down and will give his utmost best, especially with a long-term goal in mind.

“This competition, I hope to gain more exposure to make it to SPDC Games that will be held next year in the Cook Islands.”

Kumar has been playing the sport for four years and says time management is key, especially if you are employed and taking up the sport.

However, he is urging members of the public who are curious about darts to give it a try, adding that their club in Samabula is always open to new members.

Kumar says he missed out on his chance to represent Fiji last year but looks forward to earning a spot on the national team soon.

The championship concludes tomorrow.

