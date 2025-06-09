Halfpenny fit to make Cardiff playing return

source: BBC / Website

Former Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has signed a new contract with Cardiff and is set to return to action this weekend.

The 36-year-old signed a short-term deal at the start of the season, initially as a kicking coach, with the intention of returning to play once he recovered from a calf injury.

Halfpenny, who will turn 37 just before Christmas, has now agreed a contract to continue at the Arms Park as a player-coach.

He is fit for selection and available for Saturday’s Challenge Cup home match with Ulster (20:00 GMT) in which he could play in a Cardiff side for the first time in more than 11 years.

If Halfpenny is selected, it will be 4,347 days since his previous appearance for the Blue and Blacks, having left the club for Toulon in 2014.

“We are blessed to have some quality full-backs at the club, but to add Leigh’s experience to the mix is brilliant,” said Cardiff Rugby coach Corniel van Zyl.

