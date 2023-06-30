Govind Park and Lautoka pool badly planned projects: Prasad

[Source : Luxury Pools Fiji Limited ] (L) ,Govind Park following TC Winston, (R)

The Govind Park in Ba and Lautoka Swimming Pool projects were very badly planned, managed and executed.

These were the words of Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad while delivering his national budget address.

He says Government is now left with no option but to provide additional funding to complete these projects at increased cost.

Professor Prasad says they’ll ensure that the project gets completed in the new financial year.

The Minister also says a review will be undertaken by the Ministry of Finance to look at how the projects were implemented, value for money assessment and reasons for the failure of the projects.

4.9m was spent on the Govind Park project after it was severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The cost of the yet-to-be-finished Lautoka Swimming Pool escalated from the initial budgeted amount of $2 million to $12.6 million.