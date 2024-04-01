Gounder vs Padyachi in Snooker final

[Photo Supplied]

The 2024 Sangam Convention Snooker Tournament final is currently underway, featuring Tarun Padyachi against Kailash Gounder.

The match will be decided in a best-of-seven frames format, with victory awarded to the player who wins four frames first out of a possible seven.

Tournament organizer Dr Neel Gounder says this showdown is expected to go over two hours.

The tournament started with 36 of the 40 expected participants last Friday.

The final is currently underway at the Nadi Sports Club.