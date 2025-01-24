Rory McIlroy to return to RBC Canadian Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy [Source: Reuters]

World No. 3 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will compete in the RBC Canadian Open, tournament organizers announced.

The RBC Canadian Open will take place from June 4-8 on the north course at TPC Toronto Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

McIlroy, 35, won in 2019 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club and bridged cancelled tournaments in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic with another title in 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. The Northern Irishman finished in the top 10 in each of the past two years.