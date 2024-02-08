PASH Fiji holds golf tourney to raise funds

Organizer Renita Reddy.

88 golfers are primed to grace the greens for the inaugural PASH Fiji Annual Golf Fundraiser.

Organizer Renita Reddy says it’s a one-day event that is set to take place in Denarau and promises not only thrilling golf but also a noble cause.

Reddy says this has been organized in support of the Pacific Animal Shelter & Hospital as they aim to rally funds for the establishment of a mobile-spare neuter clinic.

She says with 22 teams already enlisted, anticipation runs high for this as it’s the first tournament for 2024.

“Yes, yes, so we do, I know there’s a PGA team taking part, so those are the pro golfers, and then we have all the regulars that you always find a golf tournament and on the golf, course taking part as well. And we also have received a lot of support from the team at DGRC, and we also have the PGA team that’s been supporting us with the golf tournament.”

Reddy says the goal is ambitious yet attainable, to raise $30,000—funds earmarked for the procurement of essential equipment to outfit the mobile clinic.

The tournament will be held this Saturday.