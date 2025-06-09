Jake Knapp sets course record with 61 at Rocket Classic in Detroit

[Source: Reuters]

Jake Knapp’s latest record day resulted in a course record at the Rocket Classic on Friday.

Knapp went 7-under par over an eight hole stretch to propel him to a course record 11-under 61 at the Detroit Golf Club on Friday.

Knapp, who began the day tied for 120th at the Rocket Classic, poured in an eagle and nine birdies on a bogey-free card that vaulted him from the cutline into contention.

Knapp, 31, has established a reputation for being an extremely streaky player.

In February, he recorded the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history in the first round of the Cognizant Classic. He eventually tied for sixth after stumbling to a final round 72.

Knapp fired an opening-round 63 in his most recent start at the RBC Canadian Open. He again posted a final round 72 to settle for a T27.

Ranked 98th in the world, Knapp has one career victory on tour. That came at the 2024 Mexico Open, where he also posted a 63 in the first round and held on for a two-shot victory with a 71 on Sunday.

“I’m definitely not afraid of shooting a low number,” Knapp said. “I feel like when I start making birdies, I want to make more. I was even kind of thinking about 59 when I stuck it close on my third to last for eagle and figured I could maybe eagle that and birdie the last two.

“I think when you’re playing well just try to stay out of my own way and just kind of keep doing what I’m doing and making more birdies.”

Friday’s course record came just a day after Knapp struggled to an even par 72 on a course that yielded a pair of 10-under 62s on the day.

During the opening round, he managed just a lone birdie against one bogey.

That changed quickly on Friday as Knapp took advantage of a hot putter.

Following three consecutive pars to open his round on the back nine, Knapp poured in three birdies over a four-hole stretch. He reached the par-5 17th hole in two and then drained a 34-foot eagle putt.

After making his turn in 5-under 31, Knapp birdied six of his first eight holes on his inward nine to reach 11 under for the round and complete an 11-shot improvement from Thursday.

“I was just kind of bummed last night because I felt like in the practice rounds and everything felt like I was hitting it pretty nice, and I know this course sets up well for me,” he said.

“So to shoot even par the first day just feels like you’re shooting yourself in the foot, but feels nice to bounce back with 61.

“I just tried to play a little bit more aggressive, and for the most part we just went in with the mindset today that every pin was a green light so just tried to hit it at everything.”

