Gold Coast fans 'galvanized' for AFL QClash semifinal

source: ABC / Website

Elated Gold Coast Suns fans say the club is finally being rewarded after “15 years of struggle”, as the team prepares for its first-ever semifinal match following a thrilling win against Fremantle.

The one-point win elimination final win over the Dockers at Perth Stadium on Saturday night kept the Glitter Strip’s fans on the edge of their seats until the siren went off.

Dennis and Ingrid Dawes have been avid Gold Coast Suns fans since the club entered the league in 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was magic, absolutely magic,” Mrs Dawes said.

The fact that the winning point was kicked by the retiring David Swallow with just nine seconds left on the clock just added to the hype.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.