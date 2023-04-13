Games relay changes, fewer torches, source says

[Source: Reuters]

Paris 2024 Olympic torch bearers may not all get to keep their torches as a cherished memento of the Games.

According to Reuters after receiving information from a close source, this is because organizers plan to cut down on the number made in the name of sustainability.

It is still unclear how many torches, which usually burn a mixture of gases, will be produced for the thousands of runners who will take part in next year’s relay ahead of the summer Olympics that begins in July.

But organizers are planning changes to the traditional months-long relay across the host nation to make it more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

There will also be far fewer torches than the several thousand usually produced for an Olympic relay by host cities.