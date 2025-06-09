Mexico cruise past Czechia

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Mexico delivered a dominant performance to defeat Czechia 3–0 in their decisive FIFA World Cup group stage clash, securing progression to the next round.

After a tight opening half, Mateo Chávez broke the deadlock shortly after the restart, setting the tone for Mexico’s second-half surge.

Julián Quiñones then extended the lead before Álvaro Fidalgo added a third to seal a comprehensive victory.

Mexico’s attacking efficiency and defensive discipline proved decisive, with the side maintaining a perfect defensive record in the group stage.

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The convincing result sees Mexico advance with confidence, firmly underlining their status as one of the standout teams heading into the knockout phase.