More than 30 dead after buildings collapse in Caracas and elsewhere

[Source: Reuters]

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of the capital Caracas, followed less ​than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Interim leader Rodriguez says at least 32 people have been killed and and 700 injured when buildings collapsed.

The USGS, using predictive modeling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a ‌substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

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Rodriguez said initial figures do not include casualties from La Guaira state, near Caracas and home to the city’s airport, which is the worst affected.

A tsunami warning was issued but swiftly canceled after the danger passed.