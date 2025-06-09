Bainivalu backs government-owned shipping service

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The Government is being urged to consider establishing its own shipping service for maritime islands following the suspension of Goundar Shipping operations.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu says the cancellation of sailings has highlighted the challenges faced by island communities that depend on sea transport for travel, supplies and business activities.

She says disruptions to commercial shipping can leave people stranded and affect families and livelihoods.

Bainivalu believes a government-operated service could provide a more reliable connection for maritime communities and ensure essential transport links are maintained during future disruptions.