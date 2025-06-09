Thailand seeks to arrest fugitive Chinese businessman over illegal crypto mining

[Source: Reuters]

Thailand has issued an arrest warrant for a Chinese businessman featured in a Reuters investigation into transnational ​crypto-investment fraud, alleging he was part of a network that laundered money from scams and online gambling through illegal cryptocurrency mining.

Wang Yicheng was ‌the subject of the 2023 Reuters report that detailed how an account in his name received millions of dollars from a crypto wallet that a U.S. blockchain analysis firm said was linked to scam operations, even as he cultivated ties to Thai political and law enforcement elites.

Police Major Woranan Srilam, a spokesman for Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation, said on Tuesday that Wang had been charged in November with ​theft as well as under the Computer Crimes Act, which covers interfering with systems.

“The suspect is believed to have fled the country,” he told Reuters ​in a text message, adding that Thai authorities were working with international counterparts to locate him.