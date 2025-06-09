Santa Rosa Netball Club out to defend title

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Santa Rosa Netball Club will be aiming to defend its title at the USA National Championship and State League Rally later this year under a new name – Divine Fijians Santa Rosa Netball Club.

The name change reflects a growing partnership between Santa Rosa Netball Club and Divine Fijian Home Care Agency, which has come on board as a major sponsor and community partner.

Divine Fijian Home Care Agency LLC continues to support not only the club’s sporting ambitions but also initiatives that promote the health, well-being, and development of the wider community.

Club president Mereoni Lutuciri thanked the agency for its ongoing support, saying the partnership will help strengthen netball and create more opportunities for players.

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“We thank Divine Fijian Home Care Agency LLC for their steadfast support, and through that we are able to grow the game, inspire our players, and represent Santa Rosa with pride and purpose while expanding netball across the great USA.”

As the defending women’s champions prepare for the tournament in Florida, the team remains focused on excellence, discipline, teamwork and representing their community with pride.

The USA National Championship and State League Rally will be held in Florida from August 14 to 16.