Court awaits reports in manslaughter matter

[Photo: File]

The Suva High Court will set a trial date next month for a tertiary student charged with manslaughter.

Twenty-one-year-old Aisake Lovobalavu appeared before Justice Pita Bulanaivalu this morning.

Lovobalavu is facing one count of manslaughter in relation to an alleged incident in March this year at Nauluvatu Settlement in Suva.

Lovobalavu’s lawyer, Kalisito Maisamoa, told the court that the post-mortem report for the victim has not yet been provided by the State, while the medical certificate of death provided is not legible.

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Maisamoa informed the court that the defence will file a voir dire application on the grounds of inducement and oppression.

The defence claims Lovobalavu was still under the influence of alcohol when he was cautioned by Police, during which he allegedly made admissions. They argue that the caution interview was not conducted voluntarily.

In response, State Prosecutor Eoghn Samisoni said the outstanding medical documents will be provided to the defence once the toxicology report is received.

The court extended Lovobalavu’s bail, and the matter has been adjourned to July 15 for further proceedings.