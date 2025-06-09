Police need more resources: FWCC

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says the government should prioritize spending in the new financial year by directing funds to areas where they are needed most.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the Fiji Police Force requires more resources and training to improve professionalism and effectively respond to crime.

Ali says well-trained and well-equipped officers are essential in protecting vulnerable citizens and maintaining law and order.

She adds that the government should prioritize funding for policing and social services, particularly those supporting women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

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“I don’t believe that our military needs the kind of budget that it has because, firstly, we are not at war. We have a police force, and the police need to be strengthened to do their work. The police don’t need the military or anyone else to help them.”

Ali says investing in the police force will strengthen law enforcement and ensure officers are better equipped to respond to the needs of communities.

Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta says they remain hopeful about the outcome of the budget.

“Nobody knows if the police are going to have a pay increase. It would be really great, but it depends on what has been shared. It’s like a cake, somebody gets a bigger piece, and somebody else has to have a smaller piece.”

The FWCC says the upcoming budget should be people-centered and provide adequate support for essential services that directly benefit ordinary citizens.