Ba on the hunt after 15-year hiatus

The Roylux Realty Men in Black will face immense pressure and be highly motivated to win the 2026 BIC Fiji FACT title in Labasa this weekend.

Despite being the most successful district in Fiji FACT history with eight titles, Ba has not lifted the trophy since 2010.

Under the new leadership of President Praneel Dayal, the team is working aggressively to rebuild its identity and reclaim its status as a powerhouse in Fiji football.

Ba has never won a Fiji FACT title in Labasa, nor have they reached the final on Northern soil.

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To reach the final, they must first dethrone the defending champions, Labasa, at Subrail Park—a historic rivalry where Ba hopes to spoil the hosts’ party

Ba officials strongly believe that this could be their year to reclaim the Fiji FACT title.

Head coach Ravinesh Kumar is also in search of his first tournament victory with Ba.

Ba will play Labasa at 2pm on Saturday at Subrail Park, and you can catch live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji 2.