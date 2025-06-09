Social protection tops ministry's agenda

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Strengthening social protection and expanding critical support services for vulnerable communities will be the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection’s key focus in the new financial year.

Minister Sashi Kiran says ensuring vulnerable Fijians have access to essential services remains the Ministry’s highest priority.

Kiran says efforts are also underway to expand services for children and families, including establishing drug recovery centres for young people.

A centre is already being developed in Lautoka, while plans are progressing for a similar facility in Suva.

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Kiran says preventing child abuse remains a major priority, alongside the full implementation of the national disability policy.

She adds that the Ministry is also preparing to roll out a new policy to protect older persons, while continuing to tackle gender-based violence and promote the economic empowerment of women.

Kiran says the Ministry faces a broad range of challenges but is committed to expanding its reach and services in the coming financial year.

Speaking ahead of today’s budget announcement, Kiran expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to vulnerable groups, pointing to the steady increase in budget allocations to the Ministry in recent years.

She says the government remains focused on delivering support to those who need it most and hopes to continue building on that progress through the upcoming budget.