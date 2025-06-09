Rabuka reaffirms Fiji–China ties

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with China following a meeting with Jiangsu Province Vice Governor Zhao Yan.

Rabuka hosted the Chinese delegation yesterday, where he acknowledged China’s continued support through socio-economic programmes and people-to-people exchanges.

He also highlighted the importance of Fiji’s adherence to the One China Policy in maintaining strong diplomatic relations.

Fiji and China established diplomatic relations in 1975.

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During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted Vanua Levu’s potential as Fiji’s next major economic growth hub and welcomed opportunities for greater cooperation with Jiangsu Province in its development.

Rabuka also highlighted the FJD300 million China-Aid Vanua Levu Road Upgrading Project, a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project aimed at improving more than 80 kilometres of rural roads and over 20 bridges to climate-resilient standards.

The project is expected to improve access for 61 villages and 15 schools while strengthening connectivity and economic opportunities in the Northern Division.

The two sides also discussed regional priorities, including Fiji’s Ocean of Peace Declaration, which promotes peace, unity and resilience in the Blue Pacific amid increasing geopolitical challenges.

Rabuka acknowledged China’s contributions through its global initiatives on development, security, civilisation and governance, and reaffirmed Fiji’s cooperation with China within the United Nations system.

Vice Governor Zhao thanked the Prime Minister for the discussions, with both sides expressing commitment to continued engagement and future partnerships.