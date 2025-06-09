Rising costs squeeze shipping industry

[Photo: File]

Goundar Shipping Limited is calling on the government to provide relief for Fiji’s maritime sector in the upcoming National Budget, warning that rising operating costs are threatening the sustainability of the industry.

Speaking to FBC News, Managing Director George Goundar says freight rates have remained largely unchanged for the past 14 years, despite significant increases in fuel prices and operational expenses.

Goundar questioned why the government has not provided greater support to the shipping industry, highlighting that fuel remains one of the sector’s biggest costs.

He says his operations consume around nine million liters of fuel annually, with fuel expenses nearly doubling compared to previous years.

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“Before, I was paying about $200,000. Now it is close to $500,000 when you put the whole bill together.”

Goundar says shipping companies have struggled to absorb these additional costs while continuing to operate in a regulated environment.

Among the measures he wants included in the new budget are the removal of Value Added Tax and duties on shipping-related expenses to ease pressure on operators and consumers.

The shipping operator hopes the upcoming budget will provide meaningful support to sustain vital transport links for maritime communities across Fiji.