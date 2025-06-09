Australia's security environment degrading, spy chief warns

[Source: Reuters]

Australia faces multi-faceted threats from autocratic regimes, hackers and antisemitic extremists that present a systemic challenge to national security and are degrading the security environment, the country’s spy chief said.

While Australia’s terrorism ​threat level remains at “probable”, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess said the designation does ‌not accurately capture the “concurrent, cascading and compounding threats.”

ASIO’s annual assessment followed a year in which Australia confronted threats on multiple fronts, from online radicalisation, state-sponsored cyberattacks to arson against Jewish businesses and a mass shooting in Sydney.

“‘Probable’ does not tell the full story. ​The next level on the scale is ‘expected’, which applies when we have intelligence about a specific attack. ​We do not,” Burgess said in the annual threat assessment speech on Wednesday night.

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“But ⁠we do know the environment is degrading and acts of politically motivated violence are becoming more likely than ‘probable’ ​suggests.”

Despite the challenges, Australia is well-placed to meet security threats, Burgess said. ASIO has foiled 31 major terror plots ​since 2014 and resolved more than a dozen major terror-related cases since the Bondi Beach mass shooting in December at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration that killed 15 people.