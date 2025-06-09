UNICEF calls for greater investment in child welfare

[Photo: FILE]

As Fiji approaches a new financial year, UNICEF is urging the government to prioritise investment in children.

Representative for the Pacific, Hamish Young, stresses that spending on children’s wellbeing delivers long-term economic and social benefits.

Young adds that governments should channel as much funding as possible into maternal and child health, education, and child protection services.

He says these sectors are critical to national development and directly contribute to stronger economic outcomes in the future.

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He further adds that investing in children not only safeguards their rights but also lays the foundation for a healthier, more educated and productive population.

Young says continued support for mothers and children remains essential to ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for future generations.