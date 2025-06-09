John Cale hails Charli xcx's 'lack of boundaries'

John Cale has spoken about teaming up with Martin Scorsese and Marc Jacobs for Charli xcx's album. Photo: AP PHOTO

Velvet Underground legend John Cale has praised Charli xcx’s “sense of discovery” in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Cale teamed up with the British star for House off the soundtrack to Wuthering Heights and went on to appear on the cover art for Charli’s album Music, Fashion, Film, due out on July 24

“Her generosity to my particular history and my current work makes me blush. Her sense of discovery in music and film, it’s got no boundaries,” he told Rolling Stone.

The avant-garde legend also explained his appearance in a kitchen alongside Martin Scorsese and Marc Jacobs for Charli’s new album.

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“She said she had an idea to run by me. There was talk of a video, an ode to an imprint of time and place. Next thing, I was on a flight. Ended up in a random kitchen,” Cale said.

He also admitted he had never met Scorsese and Jacobs until the photo shoot.

“I wanted to be a fly on the wall watching this unfold, but I had to be in it. The album cover allows me the birds-eye view of that moment in time.”