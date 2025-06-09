Fijians to pay more for taxi fares from next week

Recent picture of traffic in Nabua during peak hours.

Fijians will pay more for taxi services from next week after the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission approved a temporary fare increase due to rising global fuel prices.

The adjustment will take effect from Wednesday, with the drop charge increasing from 10 cents to 14 cents per 100 metres travelled.

The FCCC says the increase is limited only to the distance-based component of taxi fares, while flag fall and waiting charges will remain unchanged.

For taxis operating in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Ovalau, Taveuni, and Kadavu, the drop charge will increase from 10 cents to 14 cents per 100 metres.

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For Nadi International Airport taxis, the drop charge will increase from 15 cents to 21 cents per 100 metres, while other airport taxis across Fiji will see the drop charge increase from 10 cents to 14 cents per 100 metres.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the decision was made following an assessment of the impact of rising fuel prices on taxi operators.

She says taxis, like buses, are an essential public transport service relied on by thousands of Fijians every day.

“Like the bus industry, taxis are an essential public transport service relied upon by thousands of Fijians every day. They provide an important source of income for many families and play a critical role in connecting people to work, education, healthcare, and other essential services.”

Jiuta says the commission received reports that some taxi operators were considering reducing services or temporarily stopping operations due to increasing fuel costs.

She says the temporary adjustment is aimed at ensuring taxi services remain available while balancing the interests of operators and consumers.

The FCCC says the fare adjustment will remain under review and will be reassessed if global fuel prices stabilise or decline.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any unfair trading practices, including overcharging by taxi operators, to the FCCC.