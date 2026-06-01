Labasa chasing win after 27-year drought

A lot will be at stake when hosts and reigning champions Extra Labasa take the field in the first BiC Fiji FACT semifinal against Ba on Saturday.

The Babasiga Lions will be desperate for a win as they aim to prove that their dominance is no fluke.

The Northerners have not won a Fiji FACT on their home turf in 27 years, with their last victory coming in 1999.

The side is also unbeaten at home since July 2025 and will be looking to maintain that record while securing back-to-back Fiji FACT titles after winning it last season.

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Labasa has hosted the Fiji FACT tournament six times, winning it only twice—in 1992 and 1995.

Coach Alvin Chand is confident of securing a consecutive title.

The football-mad district of the North relies heavily on the team to deliver.

Labasa takes on Ba at 2pm on Saturday, and you can catch live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji 2.