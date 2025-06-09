Fijian researcher takes climate fight globally

[Photo: FILE]

As rising seas threaten Pacific communities, a young Fijian researcher is taking the region’s climate fight to the global stage.

Climate advocate and researcher Adi Sivoki Oripa Susu has been selected for the first Island Youth Network Virtual Delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Negotiations.

Representing Fiji and the Pacific, Adi will take part in discussions on climate adaptation, finance, resilience and nature-based solutions — key issues for Small Island Developing States.

Through her research in communities across Rabi, Kioa and Vanua Levu, Adi has witnessed the impacts of climate change, including coastal erosion, flooding and saltwater intrusion.

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She says climate change threatens more than land, with communities at risk of losing their history, traditions and connection to their ancestral homes.

Her work focuses on ecosystem monitoring, carbon assessment and blue carbon policy, including research on the role of mangroves in protecting coastal communities.

Adi hopes her participation at the UN negotiations will help connect scientific research with policies that address the realities faced by communities on the frontlines of climate change.

The Island Youth Network says her selection highlights the importance of ensuring Pacific voices remain part of global climate discussions.