FRU in talks with sponsors to fund school rugby

The Fiji Rugby Union has not submitted a formal funding request for school rugby in the upcoming national budget.

However, interim CEO Koli Sewabu says this does not mean the development of school rugby has been neglected.

Instead, the Union is working closely with sponsors to ensure the sport remains supported at the grassroots level.

“In terms of the upcoming budget… you’re talking about the government’s national budget? Yeah. No, I’m not aware of any of those.”

He explained that the organization has taken alternative steps by engaging with sponsors to secure funding for school rugby.

While no official request was made through the national budget process, Sewabu confirmed that discussions have been ongoing to ensure financial support is in place.

The Fiji Rugby Union has already locked in arrangements with its partners to cover school rugby development needs.

Sewabu emphasized that despite the absence of a direct budget request, systems are in place to sustain school rugby development across the country.

