Former Wallaby to pursue American Football dream

[Source: The Guardian]

Another rugby player plans to pursue a career in American Football next year.

Former Reds and Wallabies back Jordan Petaia has confirmed he will pursue his dream and will join the NFL’s international pathway program.

He’s following in the footsteps of Welsh star Louis Rees-Zammit and NRL star Valentine Holmes.

Article continues after advertisement

The program has developed the likes of Australian star Jordan Maliata, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022-23.

Petaia confirmed on social media that he would be joining the NFL international pathway program for 2025.

He said the decision to step away from rugby hasn’t been easy and one that took a great deal of consideration.

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star, Jarryd Hayne, also tried out American Football with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.