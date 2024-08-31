Yusuf rallies behind Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Despite being drawn into a challenging group for the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf is confident in the Young Kula’s potential to perform against some of the best teams in the world.

Fiji is in a tough group alongside France, Brazil, and Canada, with their opening match scheduled against Brazil.

Yusuf extends his best wishes to the team and acknowledges the difficult task ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“Hope the girls do well, the big names of Brazil, France and Canada will come their way and the girls should do us proud.”

He emphasizes that simply qualifying for the World Cup is a significant achievement and expresses pride in the team’s progress and efforts.