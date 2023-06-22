Young Kulas call for support

The Digicel Young Kulas captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva

The Digicel Young Kulas are calling for fans and supporters to turn up in numbers today as they take the field for their opening OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship match.

The side is up against New Zealand, a match they’re expecting to be physical.

Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva says playing at home is never easy but they’re banking on the crowd to give them an extra push.

“It’s going to be an advantage for us. It’s going to boost us and we’ll just play our hearts out for our families.”

Coach Angeline Chua says the tournament should be an event to be celebrated by all.

“Come out, be positive and enjoy the moment, it’ll be like a family moment to celebrate the event.”

Today’s match will kick-off at 4pm at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Entry to the tournament is free and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

Click Here for more on OFC Women’s U19 Championship 2023

