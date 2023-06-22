Players need to be consistent: Chua

Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua

The Young Kulas know all too well they will not lack support from the home crowd in the Under-19 OFC women’s championship competition.

However, they can’t let their guard down especially playing against the defending champions New Zealand in Suva today.

Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua understands the Kiwis will not leave any stones unturned.

“For the favourites, for New Zealand, we know they’re the defending champion and we know we have a tough game to face but we love the pressure you know.”

Chua is also confident the players will apply everything they’ve learned in camp over the last five weeks.

New Zealand head coach Leon Birnie is hoping the heat will not affect them.

“We haven’t experienced that (the hot sun) yet if we get a hot day it’s definitely something we won’t be used to and I think that will have an effect on the game so really hoping that the girls can adapt to that but we won’t know until we experience a hot day.”

Birnie adds they’re also looking forward to seeing the Fijian home crowd.

New Zealand will play Young Kulas at 4 pm today at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Entry is free for all games and you can also watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.