Waqali determined to deliver with Young Kulas

Digicel Fiji Young Kulas Co-Captain Mereseini Waqali is determined to deliver with her teammates at the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship which starts today in Lautoka.

After being named by head coach Angeline Chua as one of the leaders for the tournament, Waqali says she’s ready to shoulder a new responsibility in her first outing for Fiji

The year 13 student from Xavier College in Ba hails from Toge village in Ba with maternal links to Natewa in Vanua Levu.

She says they stayed as a team despite some challenges while in camp.

‘Sometimes it’s always raining and sometimes we never train like that and we have to rest, and we always travel from Vatuwaqa to Uprising for training because our ground was closed’.

The Young Kulas coach Chua believes in Waqali and what she can offer.

Waqali and Angeline Rekha will be assisting Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna reminded Waqali and the Young Kulas about the privilege of wearing the national jumper.

Krishna says there are a lot of expectations, especially in their first game against New Zealand at 4 pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.