Tulele credits parents for accomplishment

Lusera Tulele

Parental support is vital in building a child’s dream, and 15-year-old Lusera Tulele is a testament to this.

Tulele is part of the Digicel Fiji Kulas squad in preparation for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship that will kick off in two days’ time in Lautoka and Suva.

The Vanua Levu lass says everything she’s accomplished is because of the support of her parents.

“My parents are not the richest but they will always make sure that i get everything I need. I wouldn’t have made the national team if it wasn’t for their support.”

The year 10 student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School says she fell in love with football while watching her uncle, Sailasa Ratu who was part of the Junior Bula Boys strut his stuff while playing for Tavua.

She says when she saw her uncle making the national U20 team, she challenged herself that she can also represent the country one day.

Now with the opportunity in her hands, Tulele says she will make the most of it.

Tulele and the Young Kulas will be in action on Thursday against New Zealand in their opening match.

The match will kick-off ay 4pm at the HFC Stadium in Suva.