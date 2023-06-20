Young Kulas named for OFC Championship

Digicel Fiji Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua has today named 26 players for the OFC Under-19 Women’s championship which starts tomorrow in Lautoka.

Chua is confident with her selection to go up against the tough teams in their pool.

She adds they’ve done the hard yards at training and now the onus is on the players to deliver.

Chua has selected a captain plus two co-captains underlining their capabilities and strengths to lead the team.

The team will be led by former Vunimono High School student Adi Litia Bakaniceva who is one of the players with international exposure.

Chua also named Angeline Rekha and Mereseini Waqani as co-captains.

The Young Kulas have been in camp for the past five weeks.

Their first match is against the defending champions, New Zealand on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the action LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.