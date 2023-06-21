Mixed emotions for Young Kulas

It will be an experience of a lifetime for the Digicel Young Kulas to host defending OFC Under 19 women’s champion New Zealand tomorrow in Suva.

Young Kulas captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva says they have mixed emotions, and the excitement in camp continues to build as they prepare for their first match against the Kiwis.

Bakaniceva says leading the team in front of a home crowd will be difficult because expectations are high.

“I’m a bit nervous and quiet I know that they’re going to come hard at us tomorrow especially the New Zealand team and PNG also we’re ready for the challenge and hope for the best in tomorrow’s game.”

Fiji will play New Zealand tomorrow at 4 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Entry to the competition is free and you can also catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.