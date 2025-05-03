Xavier eyes top spot at school's Futsal competition

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Traditional football powerhouse Xavier College is aiming for grade titles in the inaugural Extra Fiji Secondary Schools National Futsal Championship.

The 2025 championship began yesterday at the Fiji Football Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa.

Xavier College’s participation in the U-16 girls’ division was somewhat unexpected, as they learned of their qualification just two days before the championship commenced.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Krishneel Singh explained that a withdrawal from a Southern zone school provided them with the opportunity to compete.

“We had limited time to prepare, some girls were absent, and we had to get them to come to school and train before heading down to play in the championship.”

Despite these challenges, Xavier College’s three U-16 girls’ teams, along with their U-16 and U-18 boys’ teams, have all reached the finals.

Inise Vinakadina Cauniogo, the 15-year-old U-16 girls’ captain, thanked the school teachers for their encouragement, which she says has been instrumental in their success.

She added that while many of the girls had previously played 11-aside soccer, competing in the national futsal championship is a new experience.

The team’s journey to the finals included a 5-3 loss to AD Patel, a 1-1 draw with Suva Muslim, and a 2-0 victory against All Saints.

The championship concludes tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.