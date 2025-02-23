Wolves win at 10-man Bournemouth: Pulls away from relegation

[Source: Reuters - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha in action with AFC Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier ]

Matheus Cunha’s 14th goal of the season earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 Premier League win over 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday, pulling Vitor Pereira’s side five points clear of the relegation zone.

Wolves, who have 22 points from 26 games, remained in 17th place but extended their lead over 18th-placed Ipswich Town who were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth remain in fifth place on 43 points — level with Chelsea, who play at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

“We are very happy about the victory,” goalscorer Cunha told Premier League Productions.

“It is so hard to play without one player and we knew we needed to be intelligent and better with the ball. We worked and had some luck to win. We did not have a very good game but we did what was important to win.”

“For a striker it is always important to keep scoring or providing an assist and these kind of things. The most important thing is the three points. I am happy because the goal was important to win.”