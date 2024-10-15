Wilson helps Wales with win

[Source: Reuters]

Wales forward Harry Wilson was rewarded for a fine all-round performance when he converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Montenegro in the Nations League on Tuesday as the hosts’ new manager Craig Bellamy extended his unbeaten start.

Bellamy’s side are second in Group B4 with eight points after four matches, trailing Turkey by two points after their 4-2 win away to Iceland.

Montenegro are bottom without a point.

Top spot in the group will be on the line when Wales travel to Turkey on Nov 16 after the first meeting of the two teams last month ended in a 0-0 draw in Cardiff.