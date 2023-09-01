West Ham win spoils Luton's first top-flight home game in 31 years

[Source: Reuters]

West Ham United is now top of the English Premier League points table after beating Luton Town 2-1 this morning.

Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma headers spoiled the hosts’ much-anticipated first top-flight game at their snug Kenilworth Road stadium in 31 years.

Lucas Paqueta set up Bowen’s third goal of the season in the 37th minute with a perfect cross to the far post that was headed in off the palms of keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Zouma’s goal in the 85th came via a textbook corner from James Ward-Prowse.

Mads Andersen pulled one back for Luton in added time to delight the raucous home fans by heading the ball past keeper Alphonse Areola but the night ended in defeat for their side.