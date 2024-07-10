We need the win against Vanuatu says Rodu

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s Under 19 football coach Marika Rodu says they must win their next game to stay in the OFC Men’s Championships in Apia, Samoa.

Rodu acknowledges that Vanuatu is a strong team, so they aren’t expecting an easy match.

He adds that they will prepare well, using what they know about their opponents, and aim for a victory.

“We playing Vanuatu next and they will play Tahiti straight after that so it’s worthwhile taking a few notes from this game and just prepare accordingly in the remaining days we have.”

Rodu adds that they hope to improve their performance after their 3-0 loss to the Solomon Islands.

The team will work on boosting their morale before facing Vanuatu tomorrow at 11am.