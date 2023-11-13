Venezuela make history with New Zealand win

[Source: FIFA World Cup]

Captain David Martinez and substitute Leenhan Romero were on target as Venezuela edged out New Zealand to secure their first-ever win at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™.

The Vinotinto duo ruthlessly punished defensive errors by New Zealand to put the South Americans top of Group F ahead of section rivals Mexico and Germany meeting later today.

Both sides contributed to the entertainment but it was Venezuela, making their first appearance at this tournament for over a decade, who created the better of the chances throughout.

Martinez was at the heart of everything positive they did in the first half and very nearly scored an early goal of the tournament contender after 19 minutes, rounding off a sensational one-touch passing move with a goal-bound shot that was well saved by Matt Foord.

The New Zealand keeper was culpable, though, when the Vinotinto skipper made the breakthrough ten minutes later. Hesitancy in defence led to Foord failing to properly clear his lines and, with the keeper stranded, Martinez lofted home an inch-perfect finish from fully 45 yards.

The Junior All Whites would have been happy to see the goalscorer depart the field at half-time, but it was his replacement who ultimately settled the outcome.

Romero’s first was again enabled by some slack defending with, with a slack pass allowing him to race through and poke a shot beyond the helpless Foord. The substitute then rubbed salt in Kiwi wounds deep into stoppage time with a well-taken second as his team earned that maiden U-17 World Cup victory in some style.