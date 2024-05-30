Valevou thankful for OFC experience

Epeli Valevou [Source: Fiji FA]

Extra Rewa’s player Epeli Valevou says he wants to continue his strong performance from the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti into this weekend’s Digicel Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

He says he’ll try to use his experience from the OFC to help his side qualify for the semi-finals.

Valevou adds they’re ready for the Fiji FACT.

“It was a whole different experience from playing League here in Fiji, it was very fast paced and everything. So coming into this week’s tournament, we are most likely to continue from where we left off in Tahiti.”

Rewa faces Navua at 2:30pm tomorrow in its first game.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30 pm. Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm while Labasa faces Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.