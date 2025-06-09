UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Liverpool win as Chelsea fall

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah as midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored an 88th-minute penalty to give them a 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan on Wednesday that boosts their hopes of a top-eight finish.

With the shadow of absent winger Salah’s recent falling-out with head coach Arne Slot still hanging over them, Liverpool needed a positive result, but Inter made it hard for them until a late loss of concentration cost them dearly.

Atalanta sealed an important Champions League comeback victory, overturning Chelsea 2-1 at home through goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere.

Article continues after advertisement

The win put the Bergamo side near the top of the Champions League table, giving them a major step toward direct qualification for the round of 16 with 13 points, while Chelsea sit in the knockout phase play-off section on 10.

Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 away and move up to seventh spot in the Champions League standings, all but ensuring their progress to the knockout stages.

Julian Alvarez, David Hancko and Alexander Sorloth all took advantage of some sloppy defending by their Dutch hosts to score after PSV had taken an early lead through Guus Til.

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their strong Champions League home form with a 3-0 win against Slavia Prague thanks to an own goal and penalties for Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

The London club were made to work hard by the visitors but eventually eased to a third win on their own turf in this year’s competition to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish.

Jules Kounde’s quickfire brace of headers helped Barcelona to fight back to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at Camp Nou, marking a much-needed win for the Catalan side.

After a draw against Club Brugge and a loss to Chelsea, Barcelona found their stride to climb to 14th in the standings, level on 10 points with several teams, as they aim for a top-eight finish to secure direct qualification for the last 16.

Frankfurt are 30th with four points from six matches.

[Source: Reuters]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.