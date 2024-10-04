Tourney to help with FMF IDC prep

Rewa FC head coach Rodeck Singh [2nd from left] at the Police Interformation Tournament at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

With the FMF Inter-District-Championship set to kick start in two weeks, Rewa FC head coach Rodeck Singh says the ongoing 2024 Police Inter-District-Championship will certainly help his players prepare for the tournament.

Singh is also coaching the Eastern Division side, in the Police Interformation at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

He says the tournament will allow his players to get valuable game time.

Singh’s Rewa side has been impressive throughout the year, and will certainly be out for the IDC title.

He also says having his players compete against quality players and teams will allow him to gauge their performances, with two weeks from the IDC.

“Yeah there’s a few Rewa reps playing here in this tournament with Tevita Waranivalu and Goundar at PMF. So yeah this is some of the added fitness going through with game time and game minutes in here. So this is something important for our IDC preparation.”

He says having a handful of Rewa reps in the tournament will certainly aid with their fitness, which has been one of the main area of focus over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Police Mobile Forces managed to secure a 1-all draw with Western Division One, where Rewa FC rep Tevita Waranivalu scored a late equalizer in the second spell.

Western Division Two also finished their clash against Central Division with a 1-all draw, and the tournament will restart at 1.30pm after brief break.