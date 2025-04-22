Third straight Sanatan title for Nasinu Masters

[Source: Supplied]

Nasinu Sanatan Masters were crowned champions of the 63rd Sanatan IDC Masters tournament after edging out Ba Masters 1-0 in the final yesterday.

The closely contested final was played at Churchill Park, where Nitan Kumar scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the first spell of injury time.

Nasinu went unbeaten throughout the tournament, showing dominance from the pool stages to the final.

They booked their spot in the final after defeating Ulusila 3-1 in the semi-final, also held at Churchill Park.

This win marks Nasinu Sanatan Masters’ third consecutive IDC title, continuing their impressive run in the Masters division.

